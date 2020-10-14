HawgBeat - Arkansas-Ole Miss moved to SEC Network

Arkansas-Ole Miss moved to SEC Network
ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Ole Miss will move to SEC Network, after it was initially slated to air on ESPN2. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline) will have the call.
Kickoff and television arrangements to date:
* Home games in bold
Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT - L
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT - W
Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT - L
Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network), 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA
Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBANov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA
Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA
SEC games between Florida and LSU, Missouri and Vanderbilt have been postponed this weekend due to COVID19 protocols at Florida and Vanderbilt:
TV Network Changes for @SEC FB Games of Oct. 17:— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020
Ole Miss at Arkansas will now be carried by the SEC Network (originally ESPN2)
Texas A&M at Mississippi State will now be carried by ESPN (originally SEC Network)
No change in kickoff times.