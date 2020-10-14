HawgBeat - Arkansas-Ole Miss moved to SEC Network

ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Ole Miss will move to SEC Network, after it was initially slated to air on ESPN2. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline) will have the call.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT - L

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT - W

Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT - L

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network), 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA

Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBANov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA

Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA

SEC games between Florida and LSU, Missouri and Vanderbilt have been postponed this weekend due to COVID19 protocols at Florida and Vanderbilt: