HawgBeat - Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Ole Miss

Arkansas kicks off against Ole Miss at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Rebels defeated the Hogs in 2019 in Oxford to the tune of 31-17. Lane Kiffin has his new squad at 1-2 with a 42-41 OT win against Kentucky and losses to No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Florida.

The Arkansas media will get head coach Sam Pittman on Monday at noon, Tuesdays we'll get players via Zoom after practice and we get Pittman again on Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can hear Pittman live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.

