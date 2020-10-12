HawgBeat - Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Ole Miss

Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Ole Miss
Arkansas kicks off against Ole Miss at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Rebels defeated the Hogs in 2019 in Oxford to the tune of 31-17. Lane Kiffin has his new squad at 1-2 with a 42-41 OT win against Kentucky and losses to No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Florida.
The Arkansas media will get head coach Sam Pittman on Monday at noon, Tuesdays we'll get players via Zoom after practice and we get Pittman again on Thursday at 2 p.m.
You can hear Pittman live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.
MONDAY
- Pittman's confidence stems from belief in personnel
- Hogs put Auburn controversy behind them, shift focus to Ole Miss
- Injury Report: Razorbacks are 'pretty beat up' through three games
- Sam Pittman opening Ole Miss presser
- Hogs release week four depth chart for Ole Miss
- HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend
LOOKING BACK AT AUBURN
- Snap counts, PFF grades - Defense
- Snap counts, PFF grades - Offense
- Notebook: More special teams gaffes, Franks' performance, more
- Column: Pittman returning respectability to Razorback football
- Explaining the controversial call at the end of Arkansas-Auburn
- Internet agrees, Arkansas got screwed
- Gamer: Razorbacks fall short at Auburn, 30-28
- Sam Pittman postgame interview