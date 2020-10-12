College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

~However, it's worth noting that the status of Boyd and Burks - both of whom didn't play against Auburn - is unknown. The same is true of Gatlin, who got hurt after the Razorbacks' first play.

Changes...

~For the first time, Clark is listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. Despite not being listed on the depth chart the last two weeks, he has filled in for Brown while he's been hurt.

~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha started and played most of the snaps against Auburn.

~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald and Brown - both of whom missed the Auburn game with injuries - is unknown. The same is true of Jacobs, who got hurt during the game.