 Arkansas Razorbacks release Week 4 depth chart for Ole Miss Rebels 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 11:52:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 4 depth chart for Ole Miss

Feleipe Franks has started three straight games at quarterback for Arkansas.
Feleipe Franks has started three straight games at quarterback for Arkansas. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

Trey Knox

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Kendall Catalon


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~None.

~However, it's worth noting that the status of Boyd and Burks - both of whom didn't play against Auburn - is unknown. The same is true of Gatlin, who got hurt after the Razorbacks' first play.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Levi Draper

Deon Edwards

MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Hayden Henry

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Hudson Clark

BS

Simeon Blair -OR-

Joe Foucha

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Jerry Jacobs

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~For the first time, Clark is listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. Despite not being listed on the depth chart the last two weeks, he has filled in for Brown while he's been hurt.

~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha started and played most of the snaps against Auburn.

~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald and Brown - both of whom missed the Auburn game with injuries - is unknown. The same is true of Jacobs, who got hurt during the game.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

George Caratan

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~None.

~However, Loy was listed as "out" for the Auburn game by the ESPN broadcast. He didn't travel to either of the last two road games, with Reid Bauer traveling instead.

~Again, Burks' status with his injury is still unknown.

{{ article.author_name }}