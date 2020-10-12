Hogs release Week 4 depth chart for Ole Miss
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Kendall Catalon
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~None.
~However, it's worth noting that the status of Boyd and Burks - both of whom didn't play against Auburn - is unknown. The same is true of Gatlin, who got hurt after the Razorbacks' first play.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Levi Draper
|
Deon Edwards
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Hayden Henry
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Hudson Clark
|
BS
|
Simeon Blair -OR-
|
Joe Foucha
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Jerry Jacobs
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~For the first time, Clark is listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. Despite not being listed on the depth chart the last two weeks, he has filled in for Brown while he's been hurt.
~There is still an "or" between Blair and Foucha, but Foucha started and played most of the snaps against Auburn.
~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald and Brown - both of whom missed the Auburn game with injuries - is unknown. The same is true of Jacobs, who got hurt during the game.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
George Caratan
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~None.
~However, Loy was listed as "out" for the Auburn game by the ESPN broadcast. He didn't travel to either of the last two road games, with Reid Bauer traveling instead.
~Again, Burks' status with his injury is still unknown.