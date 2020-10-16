HawgBeat - Razorbacks to host virtual gameday visit for prospects

When it comes to recruiting during a pandemic, you've got to get creative. The Razorbacks will be hosting a virtual game day visit via the Arkansas football Instagram account to give recruits (and fans) an opportunity to see what an unofficial visit looks like in Fayetteville when the Hogs play.

Recruits haven't been able to visit college campuses since March (at least not with any interaction with recruiting or coaching staff), so the virtual visit will help prospects see what the fuss is about on the Hill.

Arkansas currently has 20 of 25 spots filled for the 2021 class and they already have three commits for the 2022 class: JJ Hollingsworth, Eli Henderson and Dax Courtney.

The live stream on Instagram should begin roughly two hours prior to kickoff on Saturday with on-campus recruiting directors Maddie Pool and Callie Conway hosting the experience: