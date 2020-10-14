HawgBeat - Dreams unfolding: Razorback legacy walk-on Hudson Clark earns first start

Three years after Grant Morgan made his debut as a redshirt freshman for the Razorbacks, another Arkansas legacy is making a name for himself on the defense as a walk-on.

Hudson Clark, the son of two Razorback alums and grandson of Ronnie Clark, former Berryville head coach of 27 years, earned his first career start against Auburn in week three–making him one of the youngest walk-ons to significantly contribute for Arkansas (not on special teams).

In high school, the corner helped Highland Park to three back-to-back championships but despite the accomplishments, at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, he wasn't heavily recruited. Clark entertained DII and DIII offers but was most seriously considering preferred walk-on offers from Arkansas and SMU.

"I always wanted to come here," Clark said in his first media appearance on Tuesday night. "I've been an Arkansas fan my whole life. Both my parents went here. My grandparents are from here. So, just being able to step up on the field, I kind of saw my dreams unfolding right in front of me."

Through two games and 121 snaps, Clark has tallied eight tackles and he hasn't given up a touchdown yet. His overall defensive grade is currently the fourth best on the team with the fifth-highest coverage grade.

"He and I are just alike to be honest," defensive captain Jonathan Marshall said of Clark this week. "We don’t really talk much but when it comes to working and trying to be the best you can, he’s all about it. He stepped up to the plate big time and he’s playing really well. Like there was no drop off between him and Montaric Brown."

Playing in big high school games, often under the bright lights in Cowboys AT&T Stadium or at the Star facility, helped prepare Clark for the intense spotlight of the SEC.

"I was a little nervous beforehand, but once you hit the field it's just like any other game you played in," Clark said. "My teammates like Jalen Catalon, Greg Brooks, Joe (Foucha), they're all behind me and had my back. So I felt comfortable out there."

Big names like Jerry Jacobs and Catalon got most of the recognition during fall camp but, behind the scenes, Clark was making big plays and gaining the trust of his coaches.

"I had some plays in camp, and so did a lot of other people. I think just having a bunch of reps in camp really helped me because I was able to make some plays and gain coach's trust," Clark said. "We didn't have a spring, so this was really our time to show them what we had."

Like Morgan's accomplishment in 2017, Clark's is especially significant since there are several scholarship players that could be taking the field instead like Devin Bush, Malik Chavis or LaDarrius Bishop. Who knows, maybe Clark follows in Morgan's footsteps once again and is granted a scholarship next season and, perhaps one day, he'll earn a captaincy.

First-team corner Brown, who sources told HawgBeat was out against Auburn due to concussion protocol, may be back for game four. Whether he is available or not, Clark will be ready to once again put on for the Razorbacks, and for walk-ons everywhere.