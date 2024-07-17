With their offseason additions essentially complete, the next few weeks are vital for the Razorbacks to nail down the roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the action.

During the 2023 season, Diggs played in 58 games and slashed .299/.436/.547 with 12 home runs and a team-high 63 RBIs. He also racked up the team's second-most hits (60) with 12 doubles and a triple. Diggs was even better in SEC play, as he hit for a .291 batting average with four homers and 33 RBIs.

"We’d love to have him back," Van Horn said June 26. "He would have to miss all of Fall. I hope we have an opportunity to coach him next year. Because he can get back and play."

With Diggs' unexpected return, head coach Dave Van Horn will have some shuffling to do after a successful offseason full of multiple transfers into the program. Still, the Diamond Hogs skipper is probably pretty pleased he's getting a former All-SEC Second Team performer back for another year.

Junior (2024)

Played in 55 games with 54 starts (53 in right field, one as designated hitter) … Slashed .229/.346/.395 with seven home runs and 34 RBI on the year … Added 11 doubles and one triple … Finished fourth on the Razorbacks in runs batted in (34) and fifth in runs scored (35) … Drew 34 walks, third-most on the team … Recorded 12 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games … Defensively, committed two errors in 78 total chances (.974 fielding percentage).

Sophomore (2023)

» All-SEC (Second Team)

Played in 58 games with 57 starts (38 as designated hitter, 19 in right field) … Slashed .299/.436/.547 with 12 home runs and a team-high 63 RBI on the year … Finished as the team leader in RBI (63) … Scored 51 runs, tied for second most on the Hogs … Racked up the team’s second-most hits (60), including 12 doubles and 1 triple … Totaled 110 bases … Drew a team-high 46 walks … Plunked by six pitches … 1-for-1 in stolen base attempts … Finished with 14 multi-hit games and a team-leading 17 multi-RBI games … Season-long 13-game hitting streak … Reached base in a team-leading 34 consecutive games … In SEC play, posted a .291/.437/.495 slash line with four homers and a team-leading 33 RBI … Drew a team-high 26 walks in conference action … In the season opener vs. Texas (Feb. 17) in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, drove in two runs … Hit his first home run of the season vs. #15 TCU (Feb. 18) in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas … Jacked a three-run homer against EIU (Feb. 25), finishing the game with four RBI … Went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a home run and two RBI against Illinois State (March 1) … Matched his season high in hits (3) and scored three runs against UNLV (March 14) … Had two doubles and drove in four runs against Auburn (March 18) … Hit a pair of grand glams during the season, swatting his first career grand slam at #1 LSU (March 24) … Drew a season-high three walks at Georgia (April 22) … Matched his season high with three hits, including a two-run homer, and a season-high five RBI at Mississippi State (May 6) … Hit his second grand slam of the season at Mississippi State (May 7), finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored, four RBI and two walks … In the NCAA Fayetteville Regional, went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a pair of walks vs. Santa Clara (June 2) in the regional opener … Hit a two-run homer vs. Santa Clara (June 4) to help the Hogs stave off elimination and advance to the regional championship … Named to the All-SEC Second Team at designated hitter/utility.

Freshman (2022)

Played in 27 games with 15 starts (13 as designated hitter, two at first base) as a true freshman … Slashed .197/.367/.361 with three home runs and 14 RBI … Scored 14 runs … Collected 12 hits, including a double, on the year … Drew 16 walks and was hit by one pitch … Posted two multi-hit games and five multi-RBI games, including one four-RBI effort … Had a season-long reached base streak of eight games … 1-for-1 in stolen base attempts … In SEC play, hit a pair of home runs and drove in six runs in 11 games … Made his first collegiate start and recorded his first collegiate base hit vs. Louisiana (Feb. 27) in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas … Collected his first multi-RBI effort against Southeastern (March 5) … Swatted his first career home run against Little Rock (March 29), hitting a grand slam in the Hogs’ win … Tallied a season-high three hits with two runs batted in against Arkansas State (April 20) … Earned his first SEC start against Ole Miss (April 30) and launched a walk-off three-run homer … Homered at #19 Auburn (May 6), driving in three runs … In the College World Series, drew a walk and scored a run vs. #2 Stanford (June 18).

High School

Attended Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kan. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 141 overall prospect and the No. 5 third baseman in the class of 2021 … No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 third baseman in the state of Kansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 94 overall prospect and the No. 6 third baseman in the country … No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 third baseman in Kansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2021 Collegiate Baseball High School All-American … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Central All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region First Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – High Honorable Mention … 2018 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.