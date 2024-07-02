Arkansas outfielder Will Edmunson enters transfer portal
The Arkansas baseball team lost another player on Tuesday, as Razorbacks' outfielder Will Edmunson entered the transfer portal, according to 64Analytics.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder played in 39 games for the Razorbacks in 2024 and slashed .241/.362/.333 with one home run, five doubles and 10 RBI in 87 at bats.
The Luther, Oklahoma, native is the fourth Razorback player to enter the portal after the 2024 season, joining fellow outfielders Hunter Grimes, Jayson Jones and Kade Smith.
Edmunson is looking for a new home after spending one season at Arkansas. He transferred from Hutchinson Community College prior to last season.
Prior to joining the Arkansas program, Edmunson was an All-KJCCC West First Team selection for the Hutchinson Blue Dragons and was the KJCCC West MVP.
So far, Arkansas has picked up several incoming transfers from the Division I ranks, including five outfielders. Click here to view HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball offseason roster tracker.
Arkansas has also picked up multiple JUCO commitments such as Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas, New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale, Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan.
The transfer portal officially closes at the end of Tuesday, so be sure to follow along on The Trough premium message board for updates on all the action.