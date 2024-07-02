The Arkansas baseball team lost another player on Tuesday, as Razorbacks' outfielder Will Edmunson entered the transfer portal, according to 64Analytics.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder played in 39 games for the Razorbacks in 2024 and slashed .241/.362/.333 with one home run, five doubles and 10 RBI in 87 at bats.

The Luther, Oklahoma, native is the fourth Razorback player to enter the portal after the 2024 season, joining fellow outfielders Hunter Grimes, Jayson Jones and Kade Smith.

Edmunson is looking for a new home after spending one season at Arkansas. He transferred from Hutchinson Community College prior to last season.