Published Nov 24, 2024
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Louisiana Tech 2024 - Offense
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 35-14 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at offensive grades.

Here are the grades on the offensive side of the ball from the Louisiana Tech game...

Team Grades

~Overall: 83.9

~Offense: 69.3

~Passing: 60.6

~Pass blocking: 86.2

~Receiving: 62.5

~Running: 74.6

~Run blocking: 61.9

