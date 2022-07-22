Arkansas picked to finish third in SEC West by media

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

The SEC announced its preseason standings Friday, voted on by the media, and the Hogs were picked to finish third in the Western Division.

Arkansas finished tied for third in the West last season with a 4-4 conference record, but it held tie-breakers over Mississippi State and Texas A&M for beating both teams head-to-head.

Alabama was picked to finish first in the West, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

The Razorbacks were 6-1 at home last season and 1-3 on the road. The Hogs will get four conference opponents at home, three on the road and one at a neutral site this season.

SEC media also voted four Arkansas players to the preseason All-SEC teams — Jalen Catalon (First Team), Ricky Stromberg (First Team), Bumper Pool (Second Team) and Brady Latham (Third Team).

Below is the full schedule for the Hogs this season: