 HawgBeat - Arkansas Named as "Main Player" for Ga. 2025 ILB Off the Heels of UCF Visit
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-16 16:46:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas Named as "Main Player" for Ga. 2025 ILB Off the Heels of UCF Visit

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Arkansas' early start on the 2025 class may be paying off sooner rather than later, as Buford (Ga.) inside linebacker Mantrez Walker named them as the leader over the weekend.

Walker's first run-in with Arkansas came back in March when he attended the Razorbacks' second round of junior days. Despite his status as a freshman at the time, he was able to earn his first Division I offer before circling back to the Peach State.

"The main player for me right now is Arkansas," Walker said. "I loved everything from my visit down there, as far as the culture, facilities and coaches.

"I hope to continue to build a relationship with the coaches, they definitely interest me the most as of now."

