Arkansas Preseason Position Rankings
A new football season is approaching rapidly. Fall camp will begin on the Hill before we know it and kick off against Portland State is just 10 weeks away.
The spring depth chart was concerning with many key players, including Rakeem Boyd, De'Jon Harris, Mike Woods and more, battling or recovering from injury. Assuming most players will be ready to participate in fall camp in a few weeks, here's the HawgBeat Preseason Position Rankings:
1. Tight End
There's really no debating the no. 1 position group at Arkansas this preseason. The Hogs are returning their team-reception leader, tight end CJ O'Grady, for his final season that will hopefully be his best one yet. O'Grady was the Hogs' much needed go-to target for first downs and 13.3 yards per catch with a team-high six receiving touchdowns.
Behind O'Grady is Grayson Gunter, Hayden Johnson, Chase Harrell and true freshman Hudson Henry. The depth and skill are both solid at tight end, which makes the position number one in the rankings.
