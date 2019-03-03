Chad Morris and the Razorbacks kicked off spring practices on Friday and hosted several 2020 and 2021 prospects on Saturday for their second of 15 practices. Though the Hogs are due to host around 40 prospects from the HawgBeat Big Board next weekend, they still had a couple on the Hill this weekend and they also extended a new offer.

John Chavis welcomed two 2020 athletes from Knoxville, 3-star linebacker Drew Francis and 3-star defensive end Tyrece Edwards, both from West High School. Francis and Edwards both have other SEC offers and plans to visit other schools but they're both high priority recruits and they'll make return trips during the 2019 season.

"The visit was great, I loved being there," Francis said. "I got to see them practice so it was cool seeing how Coach Chavis works and seeing the locker room that was cool."

The Hogs are close to landing two 4-star linebackers out of Tennessee and one of them has been giving hints that he'd like to shut it down next weekend on his visit.

Also visiting were two athletes out of St. Louis, new 2020 defensive end offer Lanell Carr from DeSmet High School (where the Hogs are heavily recruiting 4-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, and 2021 defensive end Travion Ford from Lutheran North where the Razorbacks have recruited hard before.

They also hosted three unoffered athletes, 2020 Kansas WR/TE Will Huggins, 2020 Helena Central High School running back John Oliver and 2021 Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers.