The Arkansas staff is about to shift gears from recruiting to spring football (not that recruiting ever stops for those guys), so it's a good time to take a look at where all their 2020 offers have gone and who they're going to. The Razorbacks have several more prospect days this spring and will begin hosting official visitors in April.

The Hogs are currently projected to sign less than they did in 2019 but that number will likely go up due to natural attrition. They finished the 2019 class with 233 offers and they've already given out 195 to 2020 athletes.