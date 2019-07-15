Arkansas Razorbacks DT McTelvin Agim Makes Bednarik Watch List
Watch list season has officially begun! Arkansas Razorback senior defensive tackle McTelvin "Sosa" Agim kicks it off making the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik is the award for the top defensive player in college football, named after former Penn and Philadelphia Eagles standout Chuck Bednarik.
Agim is one of 15 SEC players to make the Bednarik watch list. He follows former Razorback Dre Greenlaw who was selected for the watch list in 2018. Though no Razorback has won the award since its inception in 1995, seven SEC players have previously won.
There was a chance Agim would forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft but he decided to stick it out on the Hill to see what he and Chad Morris can do with one more year.
The 2019 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch Lists have been released! Who do you think is the favorite to win this year? https://t.co/fbGWG2VjY3 pic.twitter.com/0CV5dFv54N— Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 15, 2019
More from the UA:
Agim, a native of Texarkana, Arkansas, put together a strong junior campaign for the Razorbacks, racking up 45 total tackles, 16 unassisted, over 12 starts in 2018. He led the team in tackles for loss last year with 10, making him the first Arkansas defender to reach double-digit TFLs since Deatrich Wise Jr. in 2015.
Nearly half of his tackles for loss were sacks (4.5), as he’ll enter the season as Arkansas’ active career leader in both categories. Agim also forced a team-best three fumbles in 2018, including two at Colorado State on Sept. 8 to make him the only Razorback on the roster to force multiple fumbles in two separate games heading into the 2019 campaign.
Agim will be one of three player representatives at the 2019 SEC Football Media Days on Wednesday, July 17, in Birmingham, Alabama, joining Harris and Devwah Whaley, as well as head coach Chad Morris.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Oct. 29, while the three finalists for each award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, in Atlanta, Georgia.
