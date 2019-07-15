Watch list season has officially begun! Arkansas Razorback senior defensive tackle McTelvin "Sosa" Agim kicks it off making the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik is the award for the top defensive player in college football, named after former Penn and Philadelphia Eagles standout Chuck Bednarik.

Agim is one of 15 SEC players to make the Bednarik watch list. He follows former Razorback Dre Greenlaw who was selected for the watch list in 2018. Though no Razorback has won the award since its inception in 1995, seven SEC players have previously won.

There was a chance Agim would forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft but he decided to stick it out on the Hill to see what he and Chad Morris can do with one more year.