Arkansas receives commitment from JUCO tight end

Chaffey College sophomore tight end Jeremiah Beck has committed to Arkansas, he announced Monday.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound native of California, Beck caught 37 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns during the 2024 season at the junior college level. He made 40 grabs for 485 yards and three scores in his debut year (2023).

Beck, a two-time First-Team All-Conference performer, originally signed with Nevada but received a release in January. He has also earned offers from New Mexico, Massachusetts, Toledo, Missouri State, Eastern Kentucky and others.

Following Beck's commitment, Arkansas now has six projected players at the tight end position for the 2025 roster.