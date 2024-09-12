FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas announced its 2025 baseball schedule Thursday afternoon.

The 56-game slate includes 10 SEC series, as well as an early-season tournament, matchups with three in-state programs and another game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas will open the season with a four-game series against Washington State from Feb. 14-17 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. It'll be the first meeting between the two since the 2010 Fayetteville Regional.

Following the season-opening weekend at home, the Razorbacks will play in the College Baseball Series (Feb. 21-23) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which is the home of the Texas Rangers. Arkansas will play Michigan for the second year in a row at the venue, as well as two programs that have eliminated the Razorbacks each of the last two years in the Fayetteville Regional in TCU and Kansas State during the three-day event benefitting Shriners Children's.

ALSO READ: Highlights, recap from Arkansas fall baseball scrimmage (9/6)

After its trip to Globe Life Field, Arkansas will return to Baum-Walker Stadium for a 10-game homestand. The Razorbacks will kick off the homestand with a midweek matchup against Grambling on Feb. 25, followed by a series against Charlotte from Feb. 28-March 2.

Following that, midweek matchups with Louisiana-Monroe and Central Arkansas sandwich a weekend series against Portland (March 7-9) before conference play begins on the road against Ole Miss on March 14-16.

Home conference series will feature matchups with South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas and Tennessee. The Razorbacks will travel to play Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Arkansas’ non-conference schedule also features midweek games at home Oral Roberts (March 18-19), Missouri State (March 25, April 29), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (April 1, April 15), Arkansas State (April 8) and Little Rock (April 22-23).

RELATED: Arkansas expected to host Oklahoma State for fall baseball exhibitions

The Razorbacks will once again travel to central Arkansas to play at Dickey-Stephens Park, which is home of the Arkansas Travelers, which is the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate. This year's opponent for that matchup will be UAPB on April 1.



The SEC Tournament (May 20-25) will once again be held at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, for the 26th season in a row and the 28th time in history.

Here is a look at the complete schedule…