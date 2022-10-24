Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 9 game at Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at Auburn (3-4, 1-3).
The Hogs will be looking to build off a 52-35 win over BYU prior to the bye week, while the Tigers will be trying to end a three-game losing streak prior to their off-week.
Only one change was made on this week's depth chart and that was Ketron Jackson Jr. moving to a starting wide receiver role and Warren Thompson is now listed as a second team receiver.
Prior to the BYU game, there were several changes made that have stayed the same for the depth chart going into the Auburn game.
Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Warren Thompson
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher OR Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher
|
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole