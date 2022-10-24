News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-24 11:26:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 9 game at Auburn

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at Auburn (3-4, 1-3).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 52-35 win over BYU prior to the bye week, while the Tigers will be trying to end a three-game losing streak prior to their off-week.

Only one change was made on this week's depth chart and that was Ketron Jackson Jr. moving to a starting wide receiver role and Warren Thompson is now listed as a second team receiver.

Prior to the BYU game, there were several changes made that have stayed the same for the depth chart going into the Auburn game.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Cade Fortin

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson

TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Warren Thompson


WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens


WR

Matt Landers

Jaedon Wilson


LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Jashaud Stewart


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher OR Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis

Hudson Clark


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keuan Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher


H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}