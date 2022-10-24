FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at Auburn (3-4, 1-3).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 52-35 win over BYU prior to the bye week, while the Tigers will be trying to end a three-game losing streak prior to their off-week.

Only one change was made on this week's depth chart and that was Ketron Jackson Jr. moving to a starting wide receiver role and Warren Thompson is now listed as a second team receiver.

Prior to the BYU game, there were several changes made that have stayed the same for the depth chart going into the Auburn game.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama: