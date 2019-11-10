Arkansas Rivals150 target Jaylin Williams down to two after official visit

And then there were two.

One of the top available centers in the nation is fresh off his official visit at Arkansas and has narrowed his list down to the Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers. Fort Smith Northside and Woodz Elite center Jaylin Williams cancelled his A&M official visit scheduled for Nov. 15 after a successful one-day official on the Hill with Eric Musselman and his staff.

"My visit was good, I only did a one day visit, I'm kind of sick right now," Williams said. "We talked about how I fit their system, how they like to play things, how they like my game and we went over my EYBL stats, how they could compliment the way I play and fix some things I needed to work on."

Williams is one of the five top in-state prospects all ranked in the Rivals150, dubbed the Feral Five (by me per a Twitter suggestion). Given his 6-foot-9, 210-pound stature and Arkansas's roster needs, Williams is perhaps one of the most important targets Musselman has had since taking the job in Fayetteville in April.

Williams got to spend a good amount of time with the new staff even though he didn't spend the 48-hours on the Hill. The Northside standout was at the Red-White game as well as the Hogs' season-opener against Rice.

"The coaches are a bunch of great guys," Williams said. "You can tell they keep it real with everybody. They try to have a good time and joke around a lot, that's kind of how I am so, there's a bunch of good guys up there. It wasn't too much different from my Auburn visit but they showed me more stats and more stuff in detail about how I would fit."