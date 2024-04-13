Arkansas running back Isaiah Augustave to enter transfer portal
The Arkansas football team has lost its first player of the spring to the transfer portal, as running back Isaiah Augustave announced his decision to find greener pastures on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.
A sophomore for the Razorbacks, Augustave showed big-time potential during his freshman campaign in Fayetteville. He carried the ball 35 times for 202 yards and a touchdown in four games, which included a 101-yard performance against FIU and an 80-yard outing against No. 9 Missouri.
"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love," Augustave wrote in his post. "Thank you to all my teammates, I'm very grateful for the time I've spent with you all."
A former three-star prospect in the 2023 class according to Rivals, Augustave received second-team snaps for the Hogs during their annual Red-White spring game on Saturday afternoon to the tune of seven carries for 10 yards.
"After long conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I am officially entering my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left," Augustave said. "It's time to do what's best for me. Thank you Hog nation!"
According to Pro Football Focus, Augustave finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 74.7. Following his departure, Arkansas now has six scholarships open to use in the transfer portal, which opens up officially on Tuesday.
Arkansas Bio:
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN … No. 174 prospect in Top247 rankings … No. 294 prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … Rated the No. 6 running back in the country and the No. 38 player in Florida by 247 Sports … Played for head coach Rick Martin at Naples High School in Naples, Fla. … As a junior, logged 109 carries for 950 yards (8.7 avg) and 16 touchdowns … Totaled six 100-yard rushing games … As a senior, rushed 110 times for 1,061 yards (9.6 avg) and 11 touchdowns … Had three 100-yard rushing games during the season … Birthdate: Aug. 5, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Utah and others.