The Arkansas football team has lost its first player of the spring to the transfer portal, as running back Isaiah Augustave announced his decision to find greener pastures on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

A sophomore for the Razorbacks, Augustave showed big-time potential during his freshman campaign in Fayetteville. He carried the ball 35 times for 202 yards and a touchdown in four games, which included a 101-yard performance against FIU and an 80-yard outing against No. 9 Missouri.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love," Augustave wrote in his post. "Thank you to all my teammates, I'm very grateful for the time I've spent with you all."