The recruits will be given tours of the facilities, they'll have meeting about academics, have a one-on-one meeting with head hog Sam Pittman, attend the Kentucky basketball game on Saturday and take photos in the Razorback uniform. Commits Jashaud Stewart , Nick Turner and Jaqualin McGhee will be on hand to help recruit some of their future classmates and all the prospects will be entertained by current player hosts.

The Hogs will host 12 (or more) 2020 football prospects on January 17-19 and while three of them are already committed or signed to the class, the remainder are still up for grabs.

Arkansas has been putting the finishing touches on their first official visit weekend ahead of traditional national signing day and it's shaping up to have several potential commitments.

Arkansas is hosting three former commits, all from East Texas, this weekend. All three promptly decommitted within a week after Chad Morris was fired but told Rivals they'd be interested in rejoining the class depending on how the staff shook out.

Sam Pittman held on to just one member of Chad Morris's coaching staff, Justin Stepp, and he'll have the task of wooing Savion Williams and Kelvontay Dixon back into the class.

Williams looks like the most likely candidate to recommit on or after this official as he's cut his list down to three: Arkansas, SMU and TCU, but he could very well wait until National Signing Day to announce. Either way, I like Arkansas's chances of adding the 3-star wide receiver back into the class.

Dixon is less likely to choose the Hogs but they're definitely still in the mix. Dixon will visit his former lead recruiter Jeff Traylor at UTSA the weekend after Arkansas and then he'll take one final visit to Texas where his brother, Keontay Ingram, plays for the Longhorns.

Allen Horace will meet his potential new position coach for the first time in person this weekend and Jon Cooper will try to keep him away from UTSA and Maryland. Horace will see his former lead recruiters Barry Lunney and Traylor the same weekend as Dixon and then head up to see Mike Locksley, who offered shortly after his decommitment from Arkansas, on January 31. I think it's unlikely that Horace recommits to Arkansas at least until he's taken his other official visits and has a chance to weigh the pros and cons.