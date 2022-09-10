FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon will miss the remainder of the season due to reconstructive shoulder surgery, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed after Saturday's 44-30 win over South Carolina.

"I feel for him," Pittman said. "We've had conversations and I'm going to let him be away from the building a little bit. I mean, he's down. You would be, too, if you put in all that work for two years and you're not able to play."

Catalon sustained the injury in the second quarter of last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after a tackle. Last season, Catalon missed the final seven games of the year because of surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Prior to the injury, Catalon totaled eight tackles against the Bearcats.

Razorback safety Simeon Blair will step in for Catalon as the top safety and as Arkansas' fourth captain for the remainder of the year.

"Blair was the next-highest vote getter for captain, so we made him a captain yesterday in our team meeting," Pittman said. "The team was ecstatic about that. I'd also talked to Cat about that, and Cat had talked to me about it. Since he won't be able to come back this year, that it would be nice if Blair was able to be a captain."

Catalon has dealt with injuries since before he came to Fayetteville. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of his senior season at Mansfield Legacy High School.

Catalon saw most of his success during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He tallied 99 tackles, intercepted three passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and forced three fumbles.

Georgia transfer Latavious Brini stepped up to a starting safety role for Saturday's win over South Carolina.