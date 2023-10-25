Advertisement
Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 8 games

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are on a much-needed bye week that should help them rest up to try and make an end-of-year run.

After beginning the season 2-0 with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, the Hogs dropped six straight to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State.

The numbers have not been pretty offensively all season, but the defense has looked solid under first-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman made the decision to relieve offensive coordinator Dan Enos of his play-calling duties.

With Enos out of the equation, wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton will take Enos’ place as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the remainder of the season.

The bye week is an opportune time for the Hogs to adjust to the coaching change and fix some issues to give themselves a chance at qualifying for a bowl game by season's end, which will take a perfect record over the next four games.

Here's a look at Arkansas' stats and Pro Football Focus grades so far this year:

Season Stats - Arkansas (FBS rank out of 133 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 26.5 (82nd)
Total yards: 305.9 (119th)
Passing: 196.9 (114th)
Rushing: 109.0 (114th)
Third downs: 40.0% (70th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.88 (120th)
Turnovers: 9 (49th)

Defense

Scoring: 22.9 (51st)
Total yards: 333.0 (37th)
Passing: 201.4 (37th)
Rushing: 131.6 (56th)
Third downs: 35.9% (48th)
Sacks/game: 2.75 (29th)
Turnovers forced: 12 (33rd)

