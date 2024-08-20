Arkansas SEC basketball schedule dates announced
The Southeastern Conference released the league's schedule for the 2024-25 conference basketball season on Tuesday. Arkansas' conference slate will begin Jan. 4 with a matchup at Tennessee.
Led by first-year head coach John Calipari, the Razorbacks already knew who their SEC opponents would be for this upcoming season, but they now know the dates on which those games will take place.
Arkansas will play three SEC teams both at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas), and will also play just home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Hogs announced Aug. 14 that they've sold out season tickets at Bud Walton Arena for the fourth year in a row.
Calipari will have the chance to face his former team Kentucky on the road at Rupp Arena on Feb. 1, but the Wildcats will not come to Bud Walton Arena this season.
The Razorbacks will play on the road only against Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Here's the full conference schedule for the Razorbacks, per release from the team. Midweek designations, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
— Jan. 4: at Tennessee
— Jan. 7/8: vs Ole Miss
— Jan. 11: vs Florida
— Jan. 14/15: at LSU
— Jan. 18: at Missouri
— Jan. 21/22: vs Georgia
— Jan. 25: vs Oklahoma
— Feb. 1: at Kentucky
— Feb. 8: vs Alabama
— Feb. 4/5: at Texas
— Feb. 11/12: vs LSU
— Feb. 15: at Texas A&M
— Fab. 18/19: at Auburn
— Feb. 22: vs Missouri
— Feb. 25/26: vs Texas
— March 1: at South Carolina
— March 4/5: at Vanderbilt
— March 8: vs Mississippi State
Arkansas' matchup with Texas on Feb. 4/5 will be the first time the two have played in the regular season since 2018, a game Texas won in the Armed Forces Classic, 73-71. The Hogs and Horns played an exhibition matchup ahead of the 2022-2023 season, with Texas also winning that contest, 90-60.
The 2024-2025 season will be the fourth in a row that Arkansas and Alabama will meet only once in the regular season. The Crimson Tide hold a four-game winning streak over the Hogs that dates back to 2022.
In addition to the conference schedule, Arkansas has several non-conference games set for the 2024-2025 season. The biggest matchup announced so far will be against Illinois in Kansas City at 3 p.m. CST on Thanksgiving Day.
The Hogs also have non-conference games scheduled against Pacific, Little Rock, at Miami (SEC/ACC Challenge), North Carolina A&T, Oakland, Michigan (Jimmy V Classic) and Troy.
Calipari said during a July 29 press conference that the Hogs have an exhibition matchup against TCU in Fort Worth, and are working on an exhibition against Kansas at Bud Walton Arena.
There are still several non-conference games yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas basketball news.