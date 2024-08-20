PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas SEC basketball schedule dates announced

Arkansas head coach John Calipari attended the Razorbacks football practice on Monday.
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The Southeastern Conference released the league's schedule for the 2024-25 conference basketball season on Tuesday. Arkansas' conference slate will begin Jan. 4 with a matchup at Tennessee.

Led by first-year head coach John Calipari, the Razorbacks already knew who their SEC opponents would be for this upcoming season, but they now know the dates on which those games will take place.

Arkansas will play three SEC teams both at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas), and will also play just home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Hogs announced Aug. 14 that they've sold out season tickets at Bud Walton Arena for the fourth year in a row.

Calipari will have the chance to face his former team Kentucky on the road at Rupp Arena on Feb. 1, but the Wildcats will not come to Bud Walton Arena this season.

The Razorbacks will play on the road only against Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Here's the full conference schedule for the Razorbacks, per release from the team. Midweek designations, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

Jan. 4: at Tennessee

Jan. 7/8: vs Ole Miss

Jan. 11: vs Florida

Jan. 14/15: at LSU

Jan. 18: at Missouri

Jan. 21/22: vs Georgia

Jan. 25: vs Oklahoma

Feb. 1: at Kentucky

Feb. 8: vs Alabama

Feb. 4/5: at Texas

Feb. 11/12: vs LSU

Feb. 15: at Texas A&M

Fab. 18/19: at Auburn

Feb. 22: vs Missouri

Feb. 25/26: vs Texas

March 1: at South Carolina

March 4/5: at Vanderbilt

March 8: vs Mississippi State

Arkansas' matchup with Texas on Feb. 4/5 will be the first time the two have played in the regular season since 2018, a game Texas won in the Armed Forces Classic, 73-71. The Hogs and Horns played an exhibition matchup ahead of the 2022-2023 season, with Texas also winning that contest, 90-60.

The 2024-2025 season will be the fourth in a row that Arkansas and Alabama will meet only once in the regular season. The Crimson Tide hold a four-game winning streak over the Hogs that dates back to 2022.

In addition to the conference schedule, Arkansas has several non-conference games set for the 2024-2025 season. The biggest matchup announced so far will be against Illinois in Kansas City at 3 p.m. CST on Thanksgiving Day.

The Hogs also have non-conference games scheduled against Pacific, Little Rock, at Miami (SEC/ACC Challenge), North Carolina A&T, Oakland, Michigan (Jimmy V Classic) and Troy.

Calipari said during a July 29 press conference that the Hogs have an exhibition matchup against TCU in Fort Worth, and are working on an exhibition against Kansas at Bud Walton Arena.

There are still several non-conference games yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas basketball news.

