The Southeastern Conference released the league's schedule for the 2024-25 conference basketball season on Tuesday. Arkansas' conference slate will begin Jan. 4 with a matchup at Tennessee.

Led by first-year head coach John Calipari, the Razorbacks already knew who their SEC opponents would be for this upcoming season, but they now know the dates on which those games will take place.

Arkansas will play three SEC teams both at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas), and will also play just home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Hogs announced Aug. 14 that they've sold out season tickets at Bud Walton Arena for the fourth year in a row.

Calipari will have the chance to face his former team Kentucky on the road at Rupp Arena on Feb. 1, but the Wildcats will not come to Bud Walton Arena this season.

The Razorbacks will play on the road only against Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.