Very early Monday morning, Arkansas senior wide receiver Jonathan Nance tweeted out his intent to redshirt the year and transfer out of the school in December.

Nance came to Arkansas as a junior out of Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. Out of high school, Nance signed with Southern Mississippi and enrolled early in January of 2015 before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As a Razorback, Nance recorded six starts his junior season and played in 11 games, with at least one catch in every game. He led 4-8 Arkansas in receptions with 37 and finished 2017 with five touchdowns and 539 receiving yards. Nance was a key down-field target with a team-leading nine 20-plus yard catches and he converted downs on 19 catches.

Despite success in 2017, Nance's numbers did not transfer over into 2018. The senior only recorded one catch for a loss of two yards despite being a starter on the two-deep all four weeks.