Twenty-five new Hogs are officially inked for the 2019 class, Chad Morris's first full-cycle recruiting class as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Recruiting has always been a strong suit for Morris and he's already proven that it doesn't matter if he's contending for a National Championship or coming off a 2-10 season, he can convince studs to come play for him.

Of the 25 new signees, 23 of them are coming out of high school, two are out of the JUCO ranks and eight of them are already enrolled on campus for the spring semester and spring ball, which starts in just 20 days on February 26. Of the 25 signees, 21 signed in the early period in December.

Arkansas signed four of the seven prospects they were after for late Signing Day today, 4-star tight end Hudson Henry who the Hogs kept away from Stanford's clutches, 4-star wide receiver Treylon Burks who is such a stud athlete he probably could've gone and played anywhere, 4-star safety Jalen Catalon who picked the Hogs over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma and last, but certainly not least, 3-star running back A'montae Spivey who is the no. 1 running back out of Alabama this class and who nearly chose Ole Miss at the end.

The Razorbacks missed on two critical linebackers, Lakia Henry who committed to Ole Miss and Chris Russell who committed to Texas A&M, and lost Adonis Otey, a 4-star corner who'd been committed to them since August, to USC.

Despite going 1-4 on late signing day, the class reached a new historical high with 13 4-star signees, topping the best class in school history from 2009 that had nine players ranked 4-stars or higher (with one 5-star). The class has four 4-star wide receivers, three 4-star defensive linemen, a 4-star quarterback, a 4-star tight end and three 4-star defensive backs.

The two JUCO signees are Myron Cunningham out of Iowa Central CC and Chibueze Nwanna out of Lackawanna CC and both offensive tackles are going to be competing for immediate playing time in 2019.

As of 4:15 p.m. on National Signing Day, the Razorbacks are ranked 20th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, 9th in the SEC rankings. This is an incredible year for SEC recruiting as 9 of the top 20 classes are in the SEC and there are five in the top 10. There were only two SEC programs in the top 10 in 2018.

The big question now of course is can Arkansas recruit in the top 20 on a consistent basis and how will Morris coach up this talented class?