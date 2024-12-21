Arkansas signs Cincinnati transfer defensive back Jordan Young

Cincinnati transfer cornerback Jordan Young has signed with Arkansas, the team announced Saturday.

A 6-foot-0, 197-pound redshirt junior, Young totaled 35 tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass breakups for the Bearcats in 2024. The former Florida transfer defensive back has racked up 80 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and 13 pass breakups in his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Young finished the 2024 season with a 72.2 defensive grade, a 69.1 run defense grade, a 68.4 tackling grade and a 73.4 coverage grade on 604 snaps.

