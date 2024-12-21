Arkansas signs Cincinnati transfer defensive back Jordan Young

Cincinnati transfer cornerback Jordan Young has signed with Arkansas, the team announced Saturday.
A 6-foot-0, 197-pound redshirt junior, Young totaled 35 tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass breakups for the Bearcats in 2024. The former Florida transfer defensive back has racked up 80 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and 13 pass breakups in his career.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young finished the 2024 season with a 72.2 defensive grade, a 69.1 run defense grade, a 68.4 tackling grade and a 73.4 coverage grade on 604 snaps.
Jordan Young Bio:
2023
Recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups…Played in all 12 games and started in 11 at cornerback…Made his first career start against Eastern Kentucky…Grabbed his first career INT against Oklahoma State…Totaled five stops, a half-TFL, and one PBU, leading UC to a 24-14 win over Houston…Posted four tackles and two pass breakups against Iowa State…Totaled a career-high five tackles vs. Miami (OH).
PRIOR TO CINCINNATI
Former four star recruit and consensus Top 30 national cornerback recruit … Spent past two season at Florida and will have three years of eligibility … Tallied 10 tackles, one pass breakup and one blocked kick in 10 games in 2022 … Closed out his redshirt freshman season with four tackles and a blocked kick against Oregon State in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl … Made three appearances before redshirting in 2021 … Named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2021 … Originally chose Florida over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida State.