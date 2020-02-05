The Arkansas Razorbacks have added the final key piece to this 2020 recruiting class. The top-rated undecided quarterback coming out of the state of Texas this year, Malik Hornsby, is coming to Fayetteville. The high 3-star dual-threat prospect chose Arkansas over 25 other Division-I offers.

Hornsby's recruitment hasn't been without its twists and turns but one thing remained consistent for him and that was Kendal Briles. From stops at Houston to FAU to FSU, Briles was recruiting Hornsby all along and finally, at Arkansas, the two are now a perfect fit.

The Texas native took his team to back-to-back state title games using his strong arm and very fast feet. Hornsby runs a 10.88 in the 100m and has clocked a 4.7 in the 40. In his junior season, despite missing a few games, Hornsby threw for 1970 yards on 74 completions with 24 passing touchdowns. He added 82 rush attempts for 758 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns as well.

Repeating his all-district performance in his senior year, Hornsby threw for 2320 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions on 117 attempts. He added 1582 yards rushing for 17 more scores on 131 attempts.

Hornsby was committed to UNC briefly, at the same time as Arkansas in-stater Jacolby Criswell, but decommitted soon after the Tar Heels added Criswell. The 3-star then narrowed his focus on to Baylor and was near a commitment before Matt Rhule took the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers.

Hornsby continued to consider Baylor under Dave Aranda but cancelled his official visit for the final weekend of recruitment. Arkansas checked all the boxes for Hornsby despite the Hogs bringing in a grad transfer who will most likely nullify any chance of Hornsby contributing right away.

"It actually helps," Hornsby said. "Like I said, I want to come in and play. But if I don't, if it's not like that, I wouldn't mind learning from him."

Hornsby joins Florida transfer Feleipe Franks, former walk-on Jack Lindsey, sophomore John Stephen Jones, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson and walk-on Cade Pearson in the QB room for 2020.

The quarterback is assumed to be the final addition to the 2020 signing class, at least for today. Arkansas now has 20 2020 signees (21 commits) and three transfer additions for a nearly full class of 24.

Catch up on all the Signing Day stories and profiles