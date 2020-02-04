Get THREE months of HawgBeat premium coverage for the price of ONE (just $10) w/ promo code NSD3for1 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The Arkansas Razorbacks, with their class sitting at No.50 in the nation heading into the day, hope to finish strong and sign some key new pieces to their current class of 18. It's Sam Pittman's first signing class at Arkansas and his first ever as a head coach at the DI level. The Razorbacks will ultimately end up towards the bottom of the SEC recruiting rankings but they're also one of three programs that experienced a coaching change just before the early signing period. Missouri and Arkansas have had the toughest go of it but the Tigers held on to 10 of their original commits, several more than the Hogs. Pittman retained three commits from Chad Morris's class, added six more ahead of early signing, added three immediately eligible grad transfers and brought in 20 more seniors for official visits in January leading up to Signing Day. Those 20 official visits resulted in nine more commitments with eight signing today. The Hogs patiently await the decisions of five more targets. Follow all of today's signing day action right here and join the discussion with hundreds of fellow Arkansas fans on the Trough...

Nine Early Signees

Arkansas had been recruiting Slusher for a couple years but Chad Morris and his crew couldn't get an official visit before the No.3 prospect in Oklahoma decided to be an Oregon Duck. When Morris was let go, Slusher was very interested in who would be taking over the program and when Pittman got the job, it only took him a couple days to lock in a visit. Slusher flipped from Oregon to Arkansas on early National Signing Day and was the only early 4-star signee. He chose Arkansas over Nebraska, Oregon and 22 other Division-I offers. Slusher is already enrolled at Arkansas. READ MORE

Originally announcing a top five of Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee, Toll eliminated the Tigers and Rebels for an all-Power Five final three. He visited the Volunteers before picking the Razorbacks. The Sooners appeared to pose a large threat, with some even speculating he might flip as Arkansas struggled throughout the season and ultimately fired Chad Morris, but Toll stuck with the commitment to his in-state school. Toll is already enrolled at Arkansas. READ MORE

Darin Turner was the last Morris commit to decommit but the first to re-join the 2020 class under Sam Pittman on the second day of the early signing period. He held several early offers including Auburn, Clemson and LSU. Turner, ranked as the No. 14 athlete prospect in the nation, would prefer to play wide receiver at Arkansas but has consistently stated he'd play wherever his coach needs him to play. Turner is already enrolled at Arkansas. READ MORE

Arkansas began pursuing Kelin Burrle while recruiting his defensive back teammate Donovan Johnson. Johnson ended up sticking to his Virginia commitment on early Signing Day but Burrle did pick the Hogs–without ever having visited. The Louisiana 3-star committed to Frank Wilson at UTSA very early in his recruitment but left the class when he was let go. Burrle held 18 offers including LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, A&M and more. Burrle is already enrolled at Arkansas. READ MORE



A former high school tight end, Julius Coates took stops at two JUCO programs before calling the Hogs with two years left to play two seasons. Division-I programs started recruiting him heavily leading into his second year at EMCC and he racked up offers from schools like Colorado, New Mexico, ULL and Western Kentucky. Coates committed to Colorado in October but after getting even more offers, he reopened his recruitment. Arkansas won out over Oregon and Nebraska for the Illinois native. Coates is already enrolled at Arkansas. READ MORE

Despite visits to Mississippi State and Memphis, Stewart has had Arkansas at the top of his list since being offered Nov. 30, 2018, and pulled the trigger a little more than four months later. He had a strong showing on the camp circuit over the summer and added Power Five offers from Kansas and Oklahoma State, but never wavered in his commitment to the Razorbacks. READ MORE

It was a win most fans probably would like to forget, but the day after visiting Fayetteville for Arkansas’ season-opening win over Portland State, Wallace decided to pull the trigger on his in-state school. He had visited the campus several times before then and was also being pursued by Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, with Miami starting to show interest, as well. As commitments came flying off the board following the firing of Chad Morris, he stuck with his pledge and even told HawgBeat that he “made the right decision and I don’t plan on leaving Arkansas.” READ MORE

Dominique Johnson was Arkansas's big early Signing Day surprise. Johnson was committed to Missouri since June of 2019 but decided to follow Barry Odom, Brad Davis and Sam Carter to Arkansas instead. There was a bit of drama with his decision as he picked up his Missouri hat, threw it down on to the ground and unzipped a jacket to reveal a Razorback shirt. Johnson's family implied via social media that the Tigers were planning to move the running back to linebacker once he got on campus and that didn't sit well with them. In the end, Missouri's loss was Arkansas's gain. Johnson held six offers before signing. READ MORE



Despite recruiting White Station offensive lineman Ray Curry for months and months prior to Chad Morris's firing, it wasn't until Sam Pittman and Brad Davis came to Arkansas that the Hogs really got in the race for his signature. The 3-star Tennessee native took final one-day visits to both Arkansas and Missouri before his decision. Curry flipped from Missouri to Arkansas on early Signing Day to follow Davis. He holds 19 Division-I offers including Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Miss. State and many more. READ MORE

