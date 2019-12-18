From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

Name: Catrell Wallace

Position: Defensive end/linebacker

School: Bryant (Ark.)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 210

Committed: Sept. 1, 2019

Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 5 in Arkansas

Offers (listed chronologically): ARKANSAS, Arkansas State, Virginia, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Houston, Nebraska, Tulane, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss

Recruiting battle: It was a win most fans probably would like to forget, but the day after visiting Fayetteville for Arkansas’ season-opening win over Portland State, Wallace decided to pull the trigger on his in-state school. He had visited the campus several times before then and was also being pursued by Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, with Miami starting to show interest, as well. As commitments came flying off the board following the firing of Chad Morris, he stuck with his pledge and even told HawgBeat that he “made the right decision and I don’t plan on leaving Arkansas.”

2019 stats: 53 tackles (23 solo), 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 3 blocked punts

Notable: Played after halftime in only three games this season because of Bryant’s dominance… Although listed on Rivals as a linebacker, which is the position he played in high school, Wallace could also play defensive end at the next level… Third in-state player to commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2020… Earned All-State honors for Class 7A as a senior… Earned All-Conference and second-team All-State honors as a junior… Helped the Hornets go 34-4 over last three years... That includes back-to-back Class 7A state titles, highlighted by perfect 13-0 season as a senior… Part of defense that allowed just 8.8 points per game in 2019… Also played basketball alongside Arkansas hoops commit KK Robinson, averaging 6 points and 6 rebounds while helping Bryant to a runner-up finish in Class 6A state tournament

Coach Speak: “He’s long, he can run, he’s very agile for his size and he’s fantastic. He doesn’t mind being physical and doesn’t mind mixing it up. Those are some big traits, especially for a guy his size. I think the things he has to work on, he has to keep physically developing his body. He has to get bigger and stronger. He’s got to gain weight and put on pounds, but he covers well. We played him at safety some in our nickel and dime package, so he can cover.” - Bryant head coach Buck James

Scouting Report: