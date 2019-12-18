From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

Name: Blayne Toll

Position: Athlete (defensive end)

School: Hazen (Ark.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245

Committed: June 28, 2019

Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 38 ATH, No. 4 in Arkansas

Offers (listed chronologically): Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas State, Louisville, Arkansas State, TCU, Central Michigan, Kansas, LSU, Houston, Tennessee, ARKANSAS, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida International, Boston College, Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Nebraska, Illinois, West Virginia

Recruiting battle: Originally announcing a top five of Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee, Toll eliminated the Tigers and Rebels for an all-Power Five final three. He visited the Volunteers before picking the Razorbacks. The Sooners appeared to pose a large threat, with some even speculating he might flip as Arkansas struggled throughout the season and ultimately fired Chad Morris, but Toll stuck with the commitment to his in-state school.

2019 stats: 60 tackles, 35 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown on defense; 178 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns, 203 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, over 90% blocking grade on offense

Notable: Despite being projected as a defensive end or tight end at the college level because of his size, Toll primarily played quarterback at Hazen until this season… Second in-state player to commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2020… Earned All-State honors for Class 2A as a senior… Helped the Hornets go 32-6 over the last three seasons, including an appearance in the 2018 Class 2A state championship game… Because he skipped eighth grade, he’ll be a 17-year-old early enrollee in the spring… Finished second in his weight class at the state weightlifting championships as a junior… Also played baseball as a center fielder and pitcher… Sent in his NLI from Mexico, where he is vacationing this week

Coach Speak: “The big thing about Blayne is he doesn’t turn 17 until next week. He’s just a 16-year-old kid, so who knows what it’s going to look like when he’s 19. That’s the big thing. What’s he going to look like when he gets up there and he gets on a proper nutrition program. He’s already strong as can be. I mean, he’s over a 400-pound bench presser. What’s he going to look like a few years from now? Right now, he’s a d-end, tight end type of player to me, but who knows what he’s going to look like in three years.” - Hazen head coach Joe Besancon (click here for the full HawgBeat Chat)

Scouting Report: