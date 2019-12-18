"YESSIRRR"

Arkansas desperately needs to add to the trenches in the 2020 and Sam Pittman now has his first piece.

After a little over a week as the head coach of the Razorbacks, Pittman managed to flip White Station offensive tackle standout Ray Curry from Missouri to Arkansas and get his signature early. He's now signee number six for Arkansas on early national signing day. He joins three in-state commits, Jashaud Stewart, Catrell Wallace and Blayne Toll, and two brand new commits in Texas running back Dominique Johnson and Louisiana linebacker Kelin Burrle.

Johnson and Curry are both signing day flips for Arkansas over Missouri.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Curry is rated a 5.5 3-star and ranked the no.30 prospect in the state of Tennessee. He currently holds 19 Division-I offers including Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Miss. State and many more.

Curry was offered by Chad Morris and his staff in May of 2018 and he came to visit Arkansas several times including during the 2018 season, but ultimately committed to Missouri and Brad Davis this past summer.

The Razorbacks really picked up communication with Curry during the 2019 season but didn't get him back on campus before Morris was let go.

He was one of Davis's first calls when he took the Arkansas job and one of his first face-to-face visits as the Head Hog. Curry set up his official visit and "enjoyed every bit" of it, but he still wanted to take one last trip to Missouri so he did half visits at both.

Curry is Arkansas's only signee (or commit) for the 2020 offensive line but the Hogs are targeting several more to try to replenish the thin position group.

