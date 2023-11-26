Advertisement
Arkansas' stats, PFF grades from 2023 season

Sam Pittman coached the Razorbacks to a 4-8 record in 2023.
Sam Pittman coached the Razorbacks to a 4-8 record in 2023. (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7 SEC) finished off their season with a 48-14 loss to the Missouri Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium last week, and now head coach Sam Pittman will turn his focus to building his roster for 2024.

After beginning the season 2-0, the Hogs dropped six straight games before getting back in the win column with a win at Florida — the first in program history in Gainesville. Following a a blowout loss to Auburn the next week, the Hogs closed the season out with a win against FIU and the loss to Missouri.

The numbers were not pretty offensively all season, but the defense had its bright spots. With the Razorbacks unable to qualify for a bowl game, the stats and Pro Football Focus grade rankings are all but locked in for the Hogs.

Here's a look at Arkansas' stats and PFF grades from the 2023 season:

2023 Season Stats - Arkansas (FBS rank out of 133 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 26.6 (70th)
Total yards: 326.5 (105th)
Passing: 187.5 (103rd)
Rushing: 139.0 (89th)
Third downs: 38.3% (74th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.92 (125th)
Turnovers: 18 (86th)

Defense

Scoring: 27.9 (84th)
Total yards: 357.2 (48th)
Passing: 202.8 (32nd)
Rushing: 154.4 (69th)
Third downs: 37.3% (52nd)
Sacks/game: 2.42 (42nd)
Turnovers forced: 17 (45th)

