Chad Morris has signed five Rivals250 prospects in his first two recruiting classes as head coach of the Razorbacks. All five came in the 2019 class: Trey Knox, Treylon Burks, Collin Clay, KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon. Arkansas is in a position to at least match their number of Rivals250 signees for the 2020 class, and they could sign one or more Rivals100 players as well, which they did not do in 2019. There have been new highlight tapes, state championships, 7-on-7 tournaments, Rivals camps and college camps since the last rankings release, all of which can factor into a prospect's move up or down in the rankings. ICYMI: Arkansas Targets in the New Rivals100 Take a look at how Arkansas's top 2020 targets moved around from spots 100-250 since the last release in February of 2019:

If Capers sticks with his commitment to Arkansas, then we know they'll at least have one Rivals250 prospect in the class. He earned his 4th star, the first commit to do so, and jumped who knows how many prospects to debut at no. 170 in the Rivals250. Capers has an OV to Tennessee coming up and he just visited Auburn. Capers earned an invite to the Opening Finals.

On a steep decline but still in the Rivals250 is Whitehaven linebacker Bryson Eason. At one point in the top 40 in the country, Eason has steadily slid and is now no. 179. He's had good performances at camps and will compete at the Rivals 5-star Challenge but it could be the analysts haven't seen growth from Eason. Arkansas is in a solid position in regards to his recruitment but they'll contend with six other SEC programs and Oregon for his talent.

Continuing to slide a bit is Briarcrest Christian OT/DT Omari Thomas. He's getting ready to narrow his choices down and Arkansas will certainly be at the top. He'll be back on campus for his fourth or fifth visit next week. He dropped from 100 to 143.

Lufkin safety Jerrin Thompson makes his debut in the Rivals250 at no. 201. He's already officially visited Arkansas but has big eyes for LSU and Notre Dame right now.

After having one of the biggest jumps last cycle, De'Arre McDonald lost some steam with the analysts this time around, going from no. 137 to no. 205. McDonald is still being recruited by Arkansas but hasn't set a visit yet for this summer. He's visited Louisville and Ole Miss this year.

Just like his Whitehaven teammate Bryson Eason, Martavius French lost a little bit of ground in the new Rivals250, he fell from no. 150 to no. 190. French has a top five of Arkansas, Oregon, Florida, Mississippi State and LSU. French was a near a commitment to Arkansas in March and is close a decision again. He's due to announce for the end of this month. French has been tweeting in support of players joining the Hogs, a great sign.

Darin Turner is another prospect from Memphis who dropped in this cycle of Rivals rankings. Peaking as high as no. 85 in the country, Arkansas wide receiver target Darin Turner is now no. 230. He just narrowed down a top six of Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Oregon, Georgia and Miami. He says he wants to get back to visit Arkansas again soon.

After a slightly under-whelming 3-stripe camp performance, Arkansas wide receiver target Collin Sullivan has lost his spot in the Rivals250. He was previously no. 122. He'll have a whole senior season to prove he deserves a top 250 ranking.