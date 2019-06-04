The Razorbacks broke a record with 13 4-star commits in their 2019 class and they'll try to improve on that number this year. The Hogs will also have a chance to get a Rivals100 prospect (or two, or three), which they haven't done since Bret Bielema signed Chevin Calloway in 2017. Arkansas still has two former Rivals100 players on the team, McTelvin Agim, who was ranked no. 50, and CJ O'Grady, who was ranked no. 90. Chad Morris's highest ranked signee so far in his first two recruiting classes was Trey Knox. He was at one point ranked as high as no. 14 in the nation, he finished at no. 128 in the 2019 class. There have been new highlight tapes, state championships, 7-on-7 tournaments, Rivals camps and college camps since the last release, all of which can factor into a prospect's move up or down in the rankings. Take a look at how Arkansas's top 2020 targets moved around in the top 100 since the last release in December of 2018:

RISERS

With his senior year of eligibility hanging in the balance at his new high school Central in Memphis, Chris Morris rose three more spots and is sitting on the border of a 5th star heading into the 5-star Challenge at the end of the month. Morris is now no. 31 in the nation. Arkansas is one of five schools that will get an official visit from Morris. Read the latest

Hot, hot, hot. Vernon Broughton is one of the hottest risers in this cycle's rankings release. He jumped 26 spots from 86 to no. 60 in the nation. He won DL MVP at Rivals camp in Houston and earned an invite to the Opening Finals and Rivals 5-star Challenge. Read the latest

SLIDERS

Sliding a few spots from no. 71 to no. 78 is Louisiana 4-star wide receiver Koy Moore. Moore is still considering Arkansas but has three schools at the top right now. Read the latest

Though we don't know how far he fell, Whitehaven 4-star linebacker was one of many who fell out of the Rivals100 this cycle. He wasn't too far from the edge at no. 91, so I would be very surprised if he wasn't in the 100-120 range when the Rivals250 is released tomorrow. Eason holds a Rivals 5-star Challenge invite, so on top of having a chance to improve his ranking next season, he'll also compete against the best of the best at the end of the month in Atlanta. Read the latest

Omari Thomas, who is getting ready to cut his list of top schools soon, slid out of the Rivals100 this cycle. He was prospect no. 100 and he hasn't been very active this spring in terms of exposure, so I'm not shocked to see him dip down into the Rivals250.

Check in tomorrow to see the new Rivals250 and how Arkansas's top targets moved around. Check out the HawgBeat Big Board to see all the Hogs' top prospects for 2020.