Arkansas-Texas 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Texas | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 38.0 (t-36th) | 38.0 (t-36th)
Total yards: 435.0 (t-48th) | 373.0 (t-73rd)
Passing: 265.0 (t-46th) | 128.0 (119th)
Rushing: 170.0 (58th) | 245.0 (28th)
Third downs: 66.7% (t-2nd) | 27.3% (t-108th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.00 (t-86th) | 2.00 (t-55th)
Turnovers: 0 (t-1st) | 1 (t-62nd)
Defense
Scoring: 18.0 (58th) | 17.0 (t-52nd)
Total yards: 358.0 (68th) | 308.0 (48th)
Passing: 282.0 (98th) | 227.0 (76th)
Rushing: 76.0 (30th) | 81.0 (t-37th)
Third downs: 30.8% (t-41st) | 26.7% (t-28th)
Sacks/game: 4.00 (t-15th) | 2.00 (t-51st)
Turnovers forced: 1 (t-68th) | 3 (t-15th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Texas
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Hudson Card (5.9)
|
QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)
|
RB Bijan Robinson
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Cade Brewer
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Xavier Worthy
|
WR De’Vion Warren
|
WR Joshua Moore
|
WR Tyson Morris (5.2)
|
SLOT Jordan Whittington (6.0)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
LT Christian Jones (5.6)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Denzel Okafor
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Jake Majors
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
*RG Junior Angilau
|
RG Ty Clary (5.4)
|
RT Derek Kerstetter (5.7)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
JACK Jacoby Jones
|
***JACK Dorian Gerald
|
DT Moro Ojomo
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
NT Keondre Coburn
|
***DT John Ridgeway
|
BUCK Ray Thornton
|
DE Tre Williams
|
MLB Luke Brockermeyer (5.4)
|
MLB Grant Morgan (5.3)
|
WLB DeMarvion Overshown
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
**SLB Ovie Oghoufo
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB D'Shawn Jamison (5.8)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Josh Thompson (5.8)
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)
|
BS B.J. Foster (6.0)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
FS Brenden Schooler
|
S Joe Foucha
*Texas RG Junior Angilau suffered a knee injury in the opener against Louisiana and is considered "day-to-day," according to OrangeBloods.com insider Jason Suchomel. It's unknown if he'll be available to play.
**Texas lists a starting strong-side linebacker and a starting nickel back on its depth chart. We listed the SLB, Oghoufo, because he started in the opener. The Longhorns' nickel, Anthony Cook, is actually rated higher than Brooks with a 6.0 four-star rating.
***Arkansas DT John Ridgeway did not play in the opener against Rice. He is expected to play this weekend, but it's unknown if he'll start. Jack defensive end Dorian Gerald suffered a broken leg in practice and won't play. His backup, Zach Williams, was also a three-star recruit.
Breakdown
Texas: 17
Arkansas: 3
Tied: 2
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Texas | Arkansas)
Overall: 76.9 | 77.8
Offense: 73.1 | 69.8
Passing: 76.2 | 52.7
Rushing: 76.1 | 74.6
Receiving: 75.8 | 56.0
Pass blocking: 45.1 | 48.1
Run blocking: 56.6 | 78.7
Defense: 66.8 | 73.6
Run defense: 69.5 | 76.7
Tackling: 71.0 | 74.2
Pass rush: 64.4 | 76.6
Coverage: 66.4 | 67.3
Special teams: 71.1 | 70.1
