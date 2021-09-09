 Arkansas Razorbacks-Texas Longhorns 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 09:24:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Texas 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Hudson Card played well in his first game as Texas' starting quarterback.
Hudson Card played well in his first game as Texas' starting quarterback. (Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman-Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Texas | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 38.0 (t-36th) | 38.0 (t-36th)
Total yards: 435.0 (t-48th) | 373.0 (t-73rd)
Passing: 265.0 (t-46th) | 128.0 (119th)
Rushing: 170.0 (58th) | 245.0 (28th)
Third downs: 66.7% (t-2nd) | 27.3% (t-108th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.00 (t-86th) | 2.00 (t-55th)
Turnovers: 0 (t-1st) | 1 (t-62nd)

Defense

Scoring: 18.0 (58th) | 17.0 (t-52nd)
Total yards: 358.0 (68th) | 308.0 (48th)
Passing: 282.0 (98th) | 227.0 (76th)
Rushing: 76.0 (30th) | 81.0 (t-37th)
Third downs: 30.8% (t-41st) | 26.7% (t-28th)
Sacks/game: 4.00 (t-15th) | 2.00 (t-51st)
Turnovers forced: 1 (t-68th) | 3 (t-15th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Texas vs. Arkansas
Texas Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Hudson Card (5.9)

QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Trelon Smith

TE Cade Brewer

TE Blake Kern

WR Xavier Worthy

WR De’Vion Warren

WR Joshua Moore

WR Tyson Morris (5.2)

SLOT Jordan Whittington (6.0)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

LT Christian Jones (5.6)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Denzel Okafor

LG Brady Latham

C Jake Majors

C Ricky Stromberg

*RG Junior Angilau

RG Ty Clary (5.4)

RT Derek Kerstetter (5.7)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

JACK Jacoby Jones

***JACK Dorian Gerald

DT Moro Ojomo

DT Markell Utsey

NT Keondre Coburn

***DT John Ridgeway

BUCK Ray Thornton

DE Tre Williams

MLB Luke Brockermeyer (5.4)

MLB Grant Morgan (5.3)

WLB DeMarvion Overshown

WLB Hayden Henry

**SLB Ovie Oghoufo

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB D'Shawn Jamison (5.8)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Josh Thompson (5.8)

CB LaDarrius Bishop (5.8)

BS B.J. Foster (6.0)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

FS Brenden Schooler

S Joe Foucha

*Texas RG Junior Angilau suffered a knee injury in the opener against Louisiana and is considered "day-to-day," according to OrangeBloods.com insider Jason Suchomel. It's unknown if he'll be available to play.

**Texas lists a starting strong-side linebacker and a starting nickel back on its depth chart. We listed the SLB, Oghoufo, because he started in the opener. The Longhorns' nickel, Anthony Cook, is actually rated higher than Brooks with a 6.0 four-star rating.

***Arkansas DT John Ridgeway did not play in the opener against Rice. He is expected to play this weekend, but it's unknown if he'll start. Jack defensive end Dorian Gerald suffered a broken leg in practice and won't play. His backup, Zach Williams, was also a three-star recruit.

Breakdown

Texas: 17

Arkansas: 3

Tied: 2

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Texas | Arkansas)

Overall: 76.9 | 77.8

Offense: 73.1 | 69.8

Passing: 76.2 | 52.7

Rushing: 76.1 | 74.6

Receiving: 75.8 | 56.0

Pass blocking: 45.1 | 48.1

Run blocking: 56.6 | 78.7

Defense: 66.8 | 73.6

Run defense: 69.5 | 76.7

Tackling: 71.0 | 74.2

Pass rush: 64.4 | 76.6

Coverage: 66.4 | 67.3

Special teams: 71.1 | 70.1

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}