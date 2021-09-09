Arkansas-Texas 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Texas using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

*Texas RG Junior Angilau suffered a knee injury in the opener against Louisiana and is considered "day-to-day," according to OrangeBloods.com insider Jason Suchomel. It's unknown if he'll be available to play.

**Texas lists a starting strong-side linebacker and a starting nickel back on its depth chart. We listed the SLB, Oghoufo, because he started in the opener. The Longhorns' nickel, Anthony Cook, is actually rated higher than Brooks with a 6.0 four-star rating.

***Arkansas DT John Ridgeway did not play in the opener against Rice. He is expected to play this weekend, but it's unknown if he'll start. Jack defensive end Dorian Gerald suffered a broken leg in practice and won't play. His backup, Zach Williams, was also a three-star recruit.

Breakdown

Texas: 17

Arkansas: 3

Tied: 2