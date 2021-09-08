Source: Gerald suffers season-ending injury

FAYETTEVILLE -- Defensive end Dorian Gerald suffered a broken leg in practice Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, a source told HawgBeat.

As a super senior, Gerald's college career - which was marred by multiple injuries - is now over.

Listed as the starting 'jack' defensive end on Arkansas' depth chart, he played 42 snaps in the Razorbacks' season-opening win over Rice. He officially notched only one quarterback hurry - and no tackles - in the game, but Pro Football Focus credited him with three hurries.

It is the third straight year Gerald has suffered a significant injury early in the season.

In 2019, he went down with what was described as a strained artery in the season-opener and missed the rest of the year. The following season, it was a leg injury in the opener that sidelined him for three games.

The injuries derailed what was a promising career, as Gerald came to Arkansas after racking up 22 sacks in two seasons in junior college. He was heavily recruited by the likes of Texas A&M, Florida and others.

Without him, the Razorbacks will likely start junior Zach Williams, who is listed behind Gerald on the depth chart.

This news comes just as Arkansas was getting close to full strength, with wide receiver Treylon Burks practicing all week after missing a couple of weeks leading up to the Rice game and defensive tackle John Ridgeway returning to practice after having an appendectomy a week before the season that caused him to miss the opener.