Arkansas to face UCA next season in Little Rock
Another piece to Arkansas' non-conference puzzle was revealed on Friday, as HawgBeat can confirm a report made by Jon Rothstein that the Razorbacks are expected to face off against the in-state Central Arkansas Bears in Little Rock during the 2024-25 season.
The matchup marks the ninth time the two schools will face off, with the Razorbacks up 8-0 all-time over the Bears. That includes victories in two recent meetings during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Prior to those games, the two schools had not played each other since 1947. It also marks the first time the Razorbacks will play against an in-state opponent in the central part of Arkansas in the 21st century.
According to Rothstein, an official date for the Little Rock showdown is to be determined. Last season, the Razorbacks played Bradley in North Little Rock on Dec. 17.
The Bears are led by first-year head coach John Shulman, who accepted the job after leading the University of Alabama-Huntsville (DII) to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He will meet first-year Arkansas coach John Calipari, who left the University of Kentucky to lead the Razorbacks.
As of now, the Razorbacks do know their 2024-25 conference opponents at home and on the road. Arkansas will have home-and-homes with LSU, Missouri and Texas, plus they will host Alabama and Oklahoma while taking trips to Kentucky and Tennessee, among others.
Other confirmed non-conference opponents include Michigan at Madison Square Garden (Jimmy V Classic), Illinois in Kansas City and Miami as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Arkansas will also reportedly host Oakland as part of the 2024-25 schedule.
Arkansas still has four scholarship spots remaining on its 2024-25 roster and the full schedule is yet to be finalized