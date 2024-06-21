Another piece to Arkansas' non-conference puzzle was revealed on Friday, as HawgBeat can confirm a report made by Jon Rothstein that the Razorbacks are expected to face off against the in-state Central Arkansas Bears in Little Rock during the 2024-25 season.

The matchup marks the ninth time the two schools will face off, with the Razorbacks up 8-0 all-time over the Bears. That includes victories in two recent meetings during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Prior to those games, the two schools had not played each other since 1947. It also marks the first time the Razorbacks will play against an in-state opponent in the central part of Arkansas in the 21st century.

According to Rothstein, an official date for the Little Rock showdown is to be determined. Last season, the Razorbacks played Bradley in North Little Rock on Dec. 17.