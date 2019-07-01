Returning to his home-state for an official visit Tuesday is Jacksonville, Ark., native Tyree Appleby. He confirmed Kevin McPherson's initial report to HawgBeat on Monday morning.

Appleby is a rising junior point guard and he will have to sit a season before playing his final two years. Appleby's older brother Raheem was a first-team All-Conference USA member at Louisiana Tech. Tyree went to Cleveland State after being ranked one of the top 10 prospects of out Arkansas in the 2017 class that also had Daniel Gafford and Khalil Garland.

Garland's move to the coaching staff as a student assistant and Justice Hill's departure from the squad has opened one more spot on next year's roster. Now, Eric Musselman is bringing two more official visitors to the Hill to find a fit for the final spot. Visiting first on Monday is Delaware sophomore transfer guard Ithiel Horton.