Arkansas' top position battles of fall camp 2021

HawgBeat examined this position more in-depth here, but it’s worth mentioning again because it’s arguably the top position battle on the team.

While Montaric Brown has locked down one of the starting spots, the other seems to be up for grabs with LaDarrius Bishop and Hudson Clark being the frontrunners right now.

Last season, Clark burst onto the scene with three interceptions against Ole Miss and earned a scholarship, but his struggles down the stretch led to Bishop getting the start in the season finale against Alabama.

Considering it’s still early in camp, though, the Razorbacks are keeping all options on the table.

Khari Johnson played a decent amount as a true freshman last year and is currently Brown’s backup, but he could potentially move over to the other side. Another Class of 2020 signee, Myles Slusher played a lot as a safety last year, but he’s been mentioned as a flexible guy who could play safety, corner or nickel this season.

Some other names to keep an eye on are Trent Gordon and Devin Bush. A pair of former four-star recruits, Gordon is a transfer from Penn State who is trying to overcome the learning curve of a new system, while Bush has battled injuries during his young career.