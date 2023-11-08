Advertisement
Arkansas vs Auburn: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are set to play the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas will be looking to build off an emotional 39-36 overtime win at Florida, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Auburn will attempt to extend its winning streak to three, as the Tigers have back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

HawgBeat continued its series of comparing the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Auburn has an average star rating of 3.04 out of the team's 22 starters on the official depth chart. Arkansas' average star rating is 2.94 among the Hogs' 22 starters.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 133 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 27.2 (t-68th) | 27.9 (64th)
Total yards: 355.4 (89th) | 325.3 (106th)
Passing: 164.6 (115th) | 203.3 (94th)
Rushing: 190.9 (25th) | 122.0 (102nd)
Third downs: 32.2% (117th) | 40.6% (60th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.44 (t-92nd) | 4.00 (t-122nd)
Turnovers: 11 (t-45th) | 11 (t-45th)

Defense

Scoring: 21.7 (t-38th) | 24.3 (t-55th)
Total yards: 357.0 (51st) | 339.8 (39th)
Passing: 202.8 (35th) | 210.3 (47th)
Rushing: 154.2 (81st) | 129.4 (43rd)
Third downs: 31.2% (17th) | 37.5% (t-57th)
Sacks/game: 2.33 (t-49th) | 2.78 (t-21st)
Turnovers forced: 15 (t-29th) | 13 (t-52nd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

