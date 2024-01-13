Arkansas vs. Florida: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) are looking to bounce back from their first true road loss of the season as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC) in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.
Led by second-year head coach Todd Golden, the Gators are off to an average start to the 2023-24 season. Florida owns wins over programs like Florida State, Pittsburgh and Michigan.
"Yeah I mean Florida is a team that can win the SEC. I don’t know what their results were tonight, which is irrelevant because I know how good of a coach Todd Golden is," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said on Wednesday. "I’ve known him for a long time. Not often do coaches have camaraderie. I actually talked to Todd earlier today."
Leading the Gators is junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Florida native is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arch.
"They’re big, they rebound, they have great guard play, they’re well-connected, they play extremely hard, they play very very fast," Musselman said. "You know, they’re one of the top tier teams in the SEC, there’s no question. They have an opportunity… They’re not just an NCAA Tournament team, they’re a team that can win games in the tournament for sure."
KenPom ranks Florida 44th overall nationally and the Gators are also 34th in offensive efficiency through 15 games.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC)
What: Arkansas wraps up the back end of a two-game road trip.
When: Wednesday, Jan 13 at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Gainesville, FL. — Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (10,503)
TV/Stream: ESPN/Watch ESPN (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 388 Sirius / 388 XM / 978 SXM App
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +260
Florida: -325
Spread:
Arkansas: +6.5 (-105)
Florida: -6.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 164.5 (-105)
UNDER 164.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 78.5 (-125)
Arkansas UNDER 78.5 (-105)
Florida OVER 85.5 (-110)
Florida UNDER 85.5 (-120)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas team OVER 12.5 turnovers and OVER 6.5 blocks: +115
Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +125
Jalen Graham OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +160
Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 9.5 points and OVER 9.5 field goal attempts: +150
Layden Blocker OVER 0.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +160
Tramon Mark OVER 16.5 points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +140
Arkansas team OVER 46.5 FG percentage and OVER 37.5 rebounds: +210
El Ellis OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 3-points made: +250
Khalif Battle OVER 7.5 points and OVER 1.5 steals: +230
Makhi Mitchell OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 blocks: +230
Trevon Brazile OVER 10.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds: +200
Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points and OVER 2.5 turnovers: +300
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 8.5 points and OVER 6.5 field goals attempted: +325
Joseph Pinion OVER 0.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds: +325
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: OVER 164.5 (-105)
Arkansas has not played good defense as of late. According to Kenpom, the Razorbacks have the 95th ranked defense in the country in terms of efficiency (101.0).
Florida isn't much better, as it ranks 83rd in the country in the same metric (100.3). On top of that, the Gators have one of the best offenses in the SEC. Florida ranks 10th in the nation in scoring (86.1 points per game).
The Hogs are trying to find a groove, but I don't think Florida — a place they've struggled to find success at in program history — is the place to do it. Give me the over it an intense matchup between two teams without a conference win.
--------------
Headlines
Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. Florida
Mark's second half effort wasn't enough for Hogs at Georgia