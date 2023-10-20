HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -240 Mississippi State: +210

Spread:

Arkansas: -6.5, -110 Mississippi State: +6.5, -110

Totals

Total Points: OVER 49.5 (-105) UNDER 49.5 (-115) Team Totals: Arkansas O/U 27.5 (-110) Mississippi State OVER 20.5 (-115) Mississippi State UNDER 20.5 (-105)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas -6.5 & OVER 49.5 total points: +300

Double R Props

AJ Green OVER 34.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +250 Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards and OVER 5.5 total receptions: +200 Cam Little OVER 54.5 longest field goal made and OVER 3.5 total extra points made: +250 Isaiah Sategna OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions: +275 Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +220 KJ Jefferson OVER 229.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: +200 KJ Jefferson OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +275 Isaac TeSlaa OVER 29.5 receiving yards and OVER 3.5 total receptions: +300 Jayden Johnson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +375 Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +350 Max Fletcher OVER 45.5 punting average and OVER 1.5 punts inside 20: +325 Rashod Dubinion OVER 44.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +300 Ty Washington OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions: +300

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

KJ Jefferson OVER 229.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+200)

Mississippi State's defense ranks 112th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (263.5) and 74th in passing yards per completion (11.82). It's fair to say that Jefferson will have ample opportunity to hit these marks against the Bulldogs’ defense. Here's what opposing signal callers have done against Mississippi State this season: SE Louisiana: 11-19, 85 YDS Arizona: 32-46, 342 YDS, 2 TDs LSU: 30-34, 361 YDS, 2 TDs South Carolina: 18-20, 288 YDS, 3 TDs Alabama: 10-12, 164 YDS Western Michigan: 27-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs On top of that, Jefferson has had at least 230 passing yards in four games (Western Carolina, BYU, LSU and Ole Miss) and at least two passing touchdowns in five games (Western Carolina, Kent State, LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama). Playing at home and in desperate need of a win, I expect Jefferson to put the team on his back and have a good performance against the SEC West rival.

Andrew Armstrong OVER 68.5 receiving yards (-115)

Armstrong's streak of 75+ receiving yard games was snapped at four straight against Alabama last week. Remember, that Crimson Tide defense ranks 23rd in the country in passing yards allowed per game (187.1) and Armstrong still got 48 yards against them. With the mindset that Jefferson is going to eclipse the 230+ passing yard mark, I expect Armstrong to get his fair share of targets against the Bulldogs. Already at 39 receptions on the year, Armstrong is the clear No. 1 option for Jefferson with the next highest reception mark belonging to Isaac TeSlaa with 19.

BONUS: Ty Washington OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions (+300)