Arkansas vs Mississippi State: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: -240
Mississippi State: +210
Spread:
Arkansas: -6.5, -110
Mississippi State: +6.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
OVER 49.5 (-105)
UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas O/U 27.5 (-110)
Mississippi State OVER 20.5 (-115)
Mississippi State UNDER 20.5 (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas -6.5 & OVER 49.5 total points: +300
Double R Props
AJ Green OVER 34.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +250
Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards and OVER 5.5 total receptions: +200
Cam Little OVER 54.5 longest field goal made and OVER 3.5 total extra points made: +250
Isaiah Sategna OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions: +275
Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +220
KJ Jefferson OVER 229.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: +200
KJ Jefferson OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +275
Isaac TeSlaa OVER 29.5 receiving yards and OVER 3.5 total receptions: +300
Jayden Johnson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +375
Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +350
Max Fletcher OVER 45.5 punting average and OVER 1.5 punts inside 20: +325
Rashod Dubinion OVER 44.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +300
Ty Washington OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions: +300
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
KJ Jefferson OVER 229.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+200)
Mississippi State's defense ranks 112th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (263.5) and 74th in passing yards per completion (11.82). It's fair to say that Jefferson will have ample opportunity to hit these marks against the Bulldogs’ defense.
Here's what opposing signal callers have done against Mississippi State this season:
SE Louisiana: 11-19, 85 YDS
Arizona: 32-46, 342 YDS, 2 TDs
LSU: 30-34, 361 YDS, 2 TDs
South Carolina: 18-20, 288 YDS, 3 TDs
Alabama: 10-12, 164 YDS
Western Michigan: 27-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs
On top of that, Jefferson has had at least 230 passing yards in four games (Western Carolina, BYU, LSU and Ole Miss) and at least two passing touchdowns in five games (Western Carolina, Kent State, LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama).
Playing at home and in desperate need of a win, I expect Jefferson to put the team on his back and have a good performance against the SEC West rival.
Andrew Armstrong OVER 68.5 receiving yards (-115)
Armstrong's streak of 75+ receiving yard games was snapped at four straight against Alabama last week. Remember, that Crimson Tide defense ranks 23rd in the country in passing yards allowed per game (187.1) and Armstrong still got 48 yards against them.
With the mindset that Jefferson is going to eclipse the 230+ passing yard mark, I expect Armstrong to get his fair share of targets against the Bulldogs. Already at 39 receptions on the year, Armstrong is the clear No. 1 option for Jefferson with the next highest reception mark belonging to Isaac TeSlaa with 19.
BONUS: Ty Washington OVER 19.5 receiving yards and OVER 1.5 total receptions (+300)
I don't feel as good about this one as I do the others mainly because we have a small sample size for Washington. In his first game against Ole Miss, the redshirt freshman tight end caught eight passes for 114 yards. In the following matchup against Alabama (remember, really good pass defense), he only caught one reception for 17 yards.
Knowing the struggles of the Bulldogs' secondary does make this one enticing, though, and one worth the risk at +300.