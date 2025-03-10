Green focusing on ball security, mental toughness in spring

"Whether it's you're tired fourth quarter or I just had, like, a 60-yard run and I've got to be able to audible or call a different play. So that's a really big thing I'm stressing is to get my stamina up and mental toughness, I would say, just to do that."

"I would say there's really two big things," Green said Monday. "Like I said, taking care of the ball, the fumbles and interceptions, and my ability to focus all four quarters. Especially when I get tired. I've seen my ability to think about the read or think about everything that I have to go through, that's a really big thing that I have to get better at.

It was a roller-coaster season for the former Boise State transfer, who showed lots of promise but has plenty of things to work on heading into his 2025 campaign.

Green, a 6-foot-6, 224-pound native of Lewisville, Texas, completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions during the 2024 season. He also ran for 602 yards and eight scores on 156 attempts.

Back for his second season as a Razorback and fifth as a collegiate quarterback, redshirt senior Taylen Green said he’s focused on improving his ball security and mental toughness this spring.

Helping Green along is second-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who helped the Hogs finish 10th nationally in total offense (459.5 YPG) and t-44th in scoring offense (30.9 PPG) a year ago.

Petrino, who is known for coaching legendary Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett and Tyler Wilson, as well as Louisville Heisman signal caller Lamar Jackson, also has a track record of pushing offenses into another gear in his second year at a program.

That, plus Green's willingness to develop, bodes well for the Razorbacks this offseason.

"(Coach Petrino) grades on two things, decision-making and execution," Green said. "We have a full Excel grades sheet. And of course, we went through it right after the game or the day after the game, but going through it again and just taking time to ask what he was going through and why he called a certain play, what he wanted me to do, and things like that.

"So just taking time with that and of course limiting the turnovers and taking care of the ball. Because we have a great defense and great special teams, so I've got to do my job and take care of the ball and to put points on the board any way, whether that's me running or me throwing the ball, just doing whatever I have to do."

Highlighted by his performance against Mississippi State on Oct. 26 in which he completed 23-of-29 throws for 314 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception, Green's ability to become more consistent should be linked to his experience and confidence level in Arkansas' offense.

"Where I was just last year, my eyes were like, 'Oh,' with the offense and getting on the same page with Petrino and the different plays in the run game and different responsibilities I had to do," Green said. "So I would say my confidence level is higher, but at the same time, I've got a lot to get better at and that's what I'm really focused on.

"I'm not really content. Especially, you know, the year I had last year was good, but I could have done way better, and Coach Petrino is the first one to say that. In one of our exit meetings he was like, 'You can do a lot better,' and we know what to get better at."

Green and the Arkansas Razorbacks will start spring practice Monday at 4:10 p.m CT. Be sure to tune in to HawgBeat for football coverage leading in to the 2025 season.