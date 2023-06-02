HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. We provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas Razorback baseball games. The No. 3 national seed Diamond Hogs are set for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch in the first game of the Fayetteville Regional against 4-seed Santa Clara at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville., and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

How to watch/listen

Who: No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-16) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (35-18) When: 2 p.m. CT Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas Stream/Online: ESPN+ (Mike Ferrin & Greg Swindell) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers Santa Clara RHP Cole Kitchen (3-2, 4.25 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (8-2, 4.06 ERA)

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -325 Santa Clara: +200

Run Line:

Arkansas: -2.5 runs (-105) Santa Clara: +2.5 runs (-125)

Total Runs

Over 11 runs (-120) Under 11 runs (-110)

SPECIALS

Double R Prop Specials ~ Tavian Josenberger over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs (-110) ~ Jared Wegner over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBIs (+115) ~ Ben McLaughlin over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs (+190) ~ Jace Bohrofen to hit a home run (+230) ~ Parker Rowland over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs (+275) ~ Peyton Holt over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBIs (+300) ~ John Bolton over 0.5 hits, 0.5 runs (+350) ~ Kendall Diggs over 1.5 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBIs (+350) ~ Brady Slavens to hit a home run (+375) ~ Hunter Hollan to allow under 3 earned runs, record over 4.5 strikeouts (+500) ~ Will McEntire to allow under 3 earned runs, record over 3.5 strikeouts (+700) ~ Caleb Cali over 1.5 hits, 1.5 runs, 0.5 RBIs (+1000)

Other Specials

Arkansas to reach the College World Series ~ Yes (+140) Fayetteville Regional Winner ~ Arkansas (-150) ~ TCU (+350) ~ Arizona (+475) ~ Santa Clara (+900) First Plate Appearance ~ BetSaracen has options to bet the outcome of the first plate appearance for each Arkansas starter. Find this under the "College World Series Specials" tab.

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Parlay 13 Regional Hosts (+870)

Teams: Virginia, Kentucky, Clemson, Florida, Stanford, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Miami All of the regional hosts are playing the respective 4-seed in their regional. Baseball is a weird sport, so anything can happen, but this is a solid parlay of heavy favorites.

Tavian Josenberger BB/HBP in first plate appearance (+1100)