How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Tennessee

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) begin conference play Saturday on the road against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC).

The Razorbacks are on a six-game winning streak and most recently took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 92-62, on Monday.

The Hogs and Volunteers have met on 49 occasions, and Tennessee holds a 26-22 advantage and has won the last three over the Razorbacks. Interestingly, eight of the last 13 meetings between Arkansas and Tennessee have been in Knoxville.

Saturday’s matchup will be a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas center Jonas Aidoo, who spent three seasons at Tennessee before he transferred to Arkansas over the offseason. Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne touched on his impact when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

"He knows he can’t be over-hyped," Payne said. "He knows that it’s going to be a physical brand of basketball. He knows that we need him on the court and he can’t get in foul trouble. So he will have to, in some regards, be disciplined about how he plays, smart about how he plays, but also aggressive about how he plays, at the same time."

It remains to be seen whether guard Johnell Davis, who has missed the last two games with wrist soreness, will make a return to the floor. He was listed as “probable” on the SEC availability report Friday and Payne said Davis has been working hard for a return.

“He’s been practicing, he’s getting better,” Payne told reporters. “He’s still missing a little bit of his rhythm but he’s back and he’s getting better every day. He’s been going hard.”

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...