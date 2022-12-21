HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against UNC Asheville at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -4000 UNC Asheville: +1200

Spread:

Arkansas: -23.5 (-110) UNC Asheville: +23.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 151.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 87.5 (-115) Under 87.5 (-115) UNC Asheville Team Total Over 63.5 (-125) Under 63.5 (-105)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 17.5 points (-120) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 17.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 13.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 13.5 points (-120) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (+110) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 assists (-145) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (-145) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 assists (+105) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+100) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-135)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas -23.5 and Nick Smith Jr. OVER 15.5 points (+240) ~ Arkansas OVER 87.5 points and Jordan Walsh OVER 13.5 points, assists and rebounds (+250) ~ Arkansas -23.5, OVER 151.5 points and Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made (+420) ~ Arkansas -23.5, OVER 151.5 points and Ricky Council IV OVER 23.5 points, assists and rebounds (+550) ~ Arkansas -23.5 and Ricky Council IV, Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made each (+650) ~ Arkansas -23.5 and Ricky Council IV, Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points each (+750)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (1-4 for basketball)

Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (+110)

If this prop were in place for every game this season, it would be 5-11, including 2-4 in the past four games. Black's passing ability has been stellar this season, and with the first game at Bud Walton Arena on tap in over two weeks, the point guard could be in line for a big Wednesday night. At plus odds, this one seems like a no-brainer.

Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (-145)