Nobody in the Cape Cod Baseball League is swinging the bat better right now than Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.

While first baseman Michael Anderson — an Arkansas commit as a transfer from Rhode Island — leads the league with a 1.152 OPS (on-base plus slugging) for the Harwich Mariners, Aloy is pacing all CCBL players with seven home runs and 18 runs batted in for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

Of those seven home runs, Aloy hit five over the past three days. The native of Wailuku, Hawaii, smashed three home runs in one game Thursday to celebrate July 4 in the best way. Currently for the Y-D Red Sox, he's slashing .322/.369/.712 with an OPS of 1.081, 19 total hits and two doubles. He also has three walks, 13 strikeouts and two stolen bases.

Just the 13th player in CCBL history to hit three homers in one game, Aloy is building off a sophomore season in Fayetteville that saw him pick up Second Team All-SEC honors. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound infielder had a slash line of .270/.355/.485 with a team-best 14 home runs and 56 RBI this spring.

"It was a good season," Aloy told HawgBeat. "Plenty of room for improvement for sure, but should be way better this upcoming year."

Aloy transferred in from Sacramento State prior to the 2024 season. He was a D1Baseball First Team Freshman All-American in 2023 after he slashed .376/.427/.662 with 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 46 RBI for the Hornets.