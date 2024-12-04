Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna to transfer

Sategna is the fourth Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, as wide receiver Davion Dozier, quarterback Malachi Singleton and others will look for greener pastures as well when the window opens Dec. 9. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, the Fayetteville native made 54 grabs for 632 yards and three scores across 28 games. The best performance of his career came against Auburn on Sept. 21, when he made three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

2024 Second-Team Preseason All-SEC (CFN, Phil Steele)

2024 Jet Award Watch List2023 Third-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

2023 Freshman All-SEC (Coaches)

2024 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Logged one reception for six yards and returned a punt 11 yards in a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Recorded five receptions for 54 yards in addition to totaling 16 return yards on four returns during a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Tallied two receptions for 24 yards vs. Texas (Nov. 16) … Caught two passes for 24 yards vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Had two receptions for 16 yards in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Registered four receptions for 54 yards vs. LSU (Cct. 19) … Hauled in five passes for 75 yards and returned two punts for 13 yards in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Registered six receptions for 27 yards while rushing once for 15 yards in a loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Led Arkansas with 85 yards receiving one three catches while hauling in a 58-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green during the third quarter of. A 24-14 win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Caught two passes for 16 yards against UAB (Sept. 14) … Registered 73 yards receiving on four catches and returned one kickoff for 16 yards at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Tallied 97 all-purpose yards, courtesy of a 34-yard reception, 33-yard punt return and 30-yard kickoff return in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Earned Freshman All-SEC from the league’s coaches and Third-Team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele as a return specialist, playing in all 12 games with one start … Caught 15 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns to go with 23 kick returns for 500 yards and 15 punt returns for 180 yards and one touchdown … Led the team with 837 all-purpose yards, including four games 100-yard games … His 23 kick returns are tied for sixth in a single season by a Razorback in school history with his 500 kick return yards cracking the school’s single-season top 10 at 10th … His 680 total return yards are the sixth-most in a single season by a Razorback in program history … Accounted for 111 all-purpose yards in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2), catching two passes for 14 yards, returning two kicks for 23 yards and two punts for 51 yards … Took a punt 88 yards to the house for a touchdown vs. BYU (Sept. 16) as part of his 174 all-purpose yards … His 88-yard punt return is the fourth-longest punt return TD in school history with his 169 returns yards vs. the Cougars the third-most … Returned one kick for 19 yards at LSU (Sept. 23) … Caught one pass for two yards and returned three kicks for 82 yards, including a season-best 36-yard return … Hauled in his first touchdown pass of the season at Alabama (Oct. 14) and added 36 yards on a pair of kick returns … Set a career-best with three catches in win at Florida (Nov. 4) for 22 yards, topped 100 all-purpose yards for the third time with 108 yards (69 punt return yards, 17 kick return yards) … Caught the longest pass of his career vs. Auburn (Nov. 11), snagging a 35-yarder … Amassed 165 all-purpose yards for the fourth time vs. Florida International (Nov. 18), returning four kicks for 100 yards, rushing once for 28 yards and catching two passes for 37 yards – including a 32-yard touchdown.

2022 (FRESHMAN): Saw action in four games to reserve his redshirt in his first season at Arkansas … Caught two passes for 12 yards … Hauled in his first career reception in win at Auburn (Oct. 29), taking a pop pass 10 yards … Had one reception for two yards in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28) … Emerged during spring practice in 2023, capping the spring with three catches for 90+ yards and two touchdowns in team’s final scrimmage.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Member of Rivals250, coming in as the No. 159 overall prospect in the nation … Top-rated prospect in the state of Arkansas and No. 29 wide receiver according to 247Sports … No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas and No. 24 wide receiver in the country by Rivals … Played wide receiver for head coach and former Arkansas QB Casey Dick at Fayetteville High School … 172 receptions for 3,261 yards and 25 touchdowns during his high school career, including 100 catches for a nation-leading 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior for state runner-up Bulldogs … Totaled six rushing attempts for 157 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his career … Also returned kickoffs, accumulating 484 total return yards (24.2 avg.) with one kickoff return touchdown during his high school career … Competed in track & field at Fayetteville, checking in as the No. 4 prospect in the nation for the 2022 class by MileSplit … Named 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Mario and Dahlia Sategna … Has one sister, Isabella … Born July 11, 2003.