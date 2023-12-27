Rumors began to surface publicly Tuesday that Arkansas could lose wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton, and a report from FootballScoop on Tuesday evening all but confirmed his departure to take the same position at Wisconsin.

After spending three full seasons at Arkansas, Guiton left a lasting mark on all of the receivers on campus, and that was put on display best by the reactions from his players on social media.

A handful of Arkansas receivers went live on Instagram on Tuesday evening to talk publicly about Guiton leaving, which basically confirmed the reports that are still not official.

Redshirt senior Andrew Armstrong, redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna and true freshman Davion Dozier all said they received calls from head coach Sam Pittman, likely meaning they learned that Guiton is in fact leaving.

"I'm so sick right now," Dozier said. "He came to my house, bro. He came to talk to my momma, bro. He's the reason why I came up (here)."

Dozier is a former four-star recruit out of Moody, Alabama, and he caught just one pass for a 14-yard touchdown in the season-opener against Western Carolina.

Also a former four-star, Sategna didn't have to go far from home to play for Guiton, as the speedy receiver was a standout at Fayetteville High School.

"If it wasn't for Kenny, I would not be a Razorback," Sategna said.

Armstrong came to Arkansas by way of Texas A&M-Commerce prior to the 2023 season, when he led the team with 56 catches for 764 receiving yards and five touchdowns.